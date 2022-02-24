ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How To Watch The 2022 SAG Awards

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy Awards are considered the crown jewel of awards season. However, those Oscar handouts are the culmination of a months-long process that sees everyone put in their votes, from film critics associations to the BAFTAs. The most important of these are the Guild Awards, including everything from directors and producers...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January. Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

All the Red Carpet Looks From the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

One year after 2021's memorable virtual red carpet, the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards has a full-fledged return to an in-person carpet, with the year's best actors going all out with their glamorous looks. The mood on the carpet was joyous as ensemble casts across film and television reunite, and the wide range of looks had the same fun vibe. From sleek suits to metallic gowns to gender nonbinary fashion, here are all the looks from the 2022 SAG Awards.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Helen Mirren, SAG Lifetime Achievement Winner, Says She Owes Her Success To Mantra: “Be On Time And Don’t Be An Ass”

Click here to read the full article. Helen Mirren was honored at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday night with the Lifetime Achievement Award, an accolade she says she owes to a personal mantra she lives by. “Lifetime Achievement, that sounds so grand. I supposed I’m still alive so by that measure, I’m eligible,” Mirren joked on stage to her fellow actors in the audience. “But honestly, any achievement that I’ve succeeded in is the result of my mantra, ‘Be on time and don’t be an ass.'” Watch her speech above. Oscar, BAFTA, and Emmy-winning actress Mirren becomes the...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

These SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Will Make You Do a Double Take

Hosted by Laverne Cox with cohost Yvette Nicole Brown, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards welcomed a fashionable VIP list of celebrities and leading industry figures in movie and primetime television. Airing live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the red carpet was the place for these stars and their stylists to showcase the latest color and fashion trends, inspiring a host of special-occasion ensemble ideas. From Cox's black gown with a sheer, silver bodice to HoYeon Jung's embellished, front-slit dress, stars came dressed to leave a lasting impression.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Adds Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, More As Presenters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with more presenters: The structure of the 28th annual SAG Awards is continuing to take shape, with organizers saying Friday that SAG and Oscar nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are among the presenters set for Sunday’s ceremony. The newly added presenters also include Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons and SAG nominees Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn and Reese Witherspoon, along with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaa, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. On Wednesday, organizers said castmembers from Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard will introduce clips...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: Kate Winslet to Present Helen Mirren With Life Achievement Award

Kate Winslet has been tapped to present Helen Mirren with the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this month. As previously announced, Mirren was chosen to receive the guild’s top honor at the Feb. 27 ceremony in recognition of her body of work, including her Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning roles. The award is presented annually to “an actor who fosters the finest ideals of the acting profession.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie J. Smith to Skip SAG Awards Over COVID Protocols: "I Will Not Get Vaccinated"Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario to Serve as 2022...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

SAG Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A night to remember! The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate the best and brightest of film and TV on Sunday, February 27. Nominations were announced in January, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens introducing the stars who were lucky enough to be recognized by their SAG-AFTRA peers for their memorable performances. HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso earned the most nods with five each.
MOVIES
People

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Are 'a Great Couple': 'You Can See They Really Love Each Other' (Source)

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are a good fit for each other. PEOPLE exclusively reported last month that the Pitch Perfect actress and the Saturday Night Live alum had been dating each other "quietly for over a year," according to a source, who added that they "keep each other laughing all of the time." The source added that they "got together well after" making their 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle.
CELEBRITIES
News Channel Nebraska

SAG Awards 2022: Best fashion on the silver carpet

Celebrities including Lady Gaga, "Squid Game" star Jung Ho-yeon, and Jared Leto arrived on the silver carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, dressed to the nines. The show, which is being held this year at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, kicked off the awards season in style as actors posed in vivid jewel tones, sparkles and metallics.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

'The Blacklist' Season 10 Fate Revealed

NBC's hit crime thriller The Blacklist has officially been renewed for Season 10! James Spader, who serves as executive producer and also stars as master criminal Red Reddington, confirmed the news during a Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The renewal comes amid the show's currently-airing ninth season and days before the show's return from a month-long hiatus.
TV SERIES
Glamour

What to Watch the Week of February 27: Regé-Jean Page Returns to TV, Killing Eve's Final Season, and the SAG Awards

Regé-Jean Page and Jamie Dornan return to your TV screens this week and need I say more? They are starring in very different projects, but each one is equally deserving of your time. Truthfully, there's so much good TV coming this week between Killing Eve's final season, the SAG Awards, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, The Dropout, and more that you might as well just never leave the house.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Soooo, There's A Video Of The Weeknd Kissing Bella Hadid's Friend

Apparently, what happens in Vegas does not always stay there. At around 2 am on Feb. 20, The Weeknd was busy celebrating his 32nd birthday at Delilah, a popular celebrity lounge in Sin City, with a little bit of romance. Unfortunately for him (and lucky for us), a video of The Weeknd kissing Bella Hadid’s friend, Simi Khadra, was captured and quickly shared on TMZ’s socials.
CELEBRITIES

