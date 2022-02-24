ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine is calling on its citizens to join the fight against Russia, and its military says all they need is ID

By Julie Coleman
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Residents attend an open training organized for civilians by war veterans and volunteers who teach the basic weapons handling and first aid on one of Kyiv's city beaches.

Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

  • Ukraine has urged regular citizens to take up arms, making the enlistment process simple.
  • People can join the fight and will be given weapons as long as they have an ID, Ukraine's Armed Forces tweeted.
  • Many civilians have been training for this moment, undeterred by Russia's military might.

As Russia's military invades Ukraine and attacks its cities, Ukraine's president has called on citizens to take up arms and join the fight . They can join and will be given weapons as long as they have ID, according to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"All those who are ready to take up arms, join the ranks of the area defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We simplified procedures. Only your ID is needed. We give weapons to all patriots!" Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a tweet.

The tweet linked out to a Ukrainian government Facebook page that attributed the call to arms to the Ukrainian defense minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a major military operation against Ukraine, and it may be just the beginning. A senior US defense official told reporters Thursday the US military would describe recent developments in Ukraine "as an initial phase" of a "large-scale" Russian invasion.

While Ukraine benefits to a certain extent from fighting to defend its own territory, Russia's military outmatches Ukraine's on every level, meaning that the Ukrainian military may not be able to hold up against a full-scale invasion.

If that is the case, regular citizens may need to take up arms to bolster the country's military capabilities. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, suggested as much in a tweet Thursday.

Many regular Ukrainian citizens  – from dentists to architects to bakers – have been training for this moment, gathering on the outskirts of Kyiv and other cities to practice combat, undeterred by Russia's military might . They received training from former and current military members.

"We will never surrender," Ukrainian architect Denys Semyroh-Orlyk told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month, adding, "We are using every opportunity to train. So I think Putin should be afraid of us."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 14

Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ukraine claims it has RECAPTURED airport on outskirts of Kyiv from Russian special forces, claims defense minister, as President Zelensky says 137 of his soldiers have been killed fighting Putin's troops

Ukraine's government claimed on Thursday to have retaken an airport on the outskirts of Kyiv that Russian airborne troops had earlier seized, as President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered compulsory enlistment and banned all men aged 18-60 from leaving the country. Ukraine's Armed Forces in an update at 8pm local time (1pm...
POLITICS
