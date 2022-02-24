ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Labour MPs drop backing for statement criticising Nato after Starmer warning

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkMi4_0eO9k2II00
Keir Starmer took an uncompromising stance against MPs who include Diane Abbott and John McDonnell.

A group of 11 Labour MPs from the left of the party have removed their names from a statement about the invasion of Ukraine, which heavily criticises Nato after being warned they risked losing the party whip.

In a rapid victory for Keir Starmer over MPs still linked to Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour chief whip wrote to the 11 backbenchers asking them to remove their signatures from a statement drawn up by the Stop the War group.

It is understood that Alan Campbell told the group, including Diane Abbott, John McDonnell and Richard Burgon, that they risked losing the Labour whip if they did not remove their names.

A party spokesperson later said all the MPs had agreed to do so.

The Stop the War statement, which accuses the UK government of “sabre-rattling” over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, also criticises it for saying Ukraine has a right to join Nato if it wishes.

It says the alliance “should call a halt to its eastward expansion and commit to a new security deal for Europe which meets the needs of all states and peoples,” adding: “We refute the idea that Nato is a defensive alliance, and believe its record in Afghanistan, Yugoslavia and Libya over the last generation, not to mention the US-British attack on Iraq, clearly proves otherwise.”

While Corbyn is a long-term Nato sceptic, Starmer has stressed his support for the organisation. Writing in the Guardian earlier this month, the Labour leader said the party’s commitment to Nato “is unshakable”.

He was also heavily critical of Stop the War, which first emerged before the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US and UK forces, and which Corbyn chaired before becoming Labour leader.

The group did not represent “benign voices for peace”, Starmer said, adding: “At best they are naive, at worst they actively give succour to authoritarian leaders who directly threaten democracies. There is nothing progressive in showing solidarity with the aggressor when our allies need our solidarity and – crucially – our practical assistance now more than ever.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “The small number of Labour MPs that signed the Stop The War statement have all now withdrawn their names. This shows Labour is under new management. With Keir Starmer’s leadership there will never be any confusion about whose side Labour is on – Britain, Nato, freedom and democracy – and every Labour MP now understands that.”

The other MPs who signed the Stop the War statement were Tahir Ali, Apsana Begum, Ian Lavery, Ian Mearns, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Zarah Sultana, Mick Whitley and Beth Winter.

Other signatories included Corbyn, who is sitting as an independent after losing the Labour whip for refusing to rescind comments he made in the aftermath of the publication of the Equality and Human Rights Commission report on Labour’s handling of antisemitism complaints.

It was also signed by Claudia Webbe, the Leicester East MP who was elected for Labour but sits as an independent after being found guilty of a campaign of harassment, including threatening an acid attack, against a woman.

Andrew Scattergood, co-chairman of left-wing campaign group Momentum, said: “These MPs’ steadfast commitment to the Ukrainian people and against Russia’s invasion is beyond question. Indeed, many of them have led the criticism of Putin’s act of aggression today, forcefully and without reservation.

“It beggars belief that the Labour leadership instead focuses on a week-old statement in an attempt to wage factional warfare against them, while a real war wages on against the Ukrainian people.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Richard Burgon
Person
John Mcdonnell
Person
Ian Lavery
Person
Diane Abbott
Daily Mail

The Big Ugly Fellas arrive in UK: US B-52 long-range bombers land in Britain to join Nato mission after practising airstrikes with British forward controllers as Putin's forces continue to menace Ukraine

Bombers from the US's flying forces jetted into RAF Fairford this morning in a thinly-veiled show of strength as Russia continued to mass near Ukraine. The four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft - with call signs HATE 11, HATE 12, HATE 13 AND HATE 14 - arrived at the Gloucestershire grounds this morning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Labour Party#New Labour#Antisemitism#The Stop The War#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

167K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy