NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers look to sweep season series with Blue Jackets

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. - The Panthers will look to bounce back from a rare loss at home when they close the book on their season series with the Blue Jackets at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Coming out on top during their two previous meetings this season, the Panthers followed...

www.nhl.com

Related
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon out for Avalanche at Red Wings

Blackhawks forward Khaira has back surgery; Bergeron doesn't practice, will return for Bruins on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon did not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday because of a...
NHL
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Blue Jackets beat Florida Panthers 6-3 to extend winning streak to 4 games

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

MONTREAL - Brandon Biro is expected to make his NHL debut for the Sabres tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Biro, 23, was recalled from Rochester on Tuesday. He centered a line with Mark Jankowski and Rasmus Asplund during Buffalo's morning skate. Coverage on MSG begins at 7...
NHL
NHL

DeAngelo, Smith To Miss Time Due To Injuries

Two players that were not with the team for today's skate were Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, both of whom will miss a chunk of time per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. DeAngelo, who leads all Carolina defensemen with his 40 points in 43 games, will miss "about a month" per Brind'Amour. The first-year Cane left Monday's win over Philadelphia just four minutes into the second period after letting go a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift. He would not return and today the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said that it was an injury to his midsection that will now cause him to be out of the lineup until approximately March 24. Describing it as "long-term", Brind'Amour said that DeAngelo had experienced some discomfort before the shot attempt, then that was what "pushed it over the edge".
HOCKEY
NHL

5 takeaways: Stars find a way to grind out two points against Jets

Dallas improves to 7-1 in overtimes this season and gets back into the win column against a desperate Winnipeg team. Things weren't looking all that great for the Stars for most of their game against the Jets on Wednesday. They trailed twice and couldn't generate anything on five power plays. But just when it seemed like they'd go quietly into the night, they came alive.
NHL
Fresno Bee

Blue Jackets strike fast in third, beat Panthers 6-3

Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games.
NHL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 51: Dallas Stars (28-20-2, 58 points) vs. Nashville Predators (29-18-4, 62 points) When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Josh...
NHL
NHL

'I'M EXCITED TO GET OUT THERE'

Former Canucks, featuring Toffoli, fired up to play in Vancouver tonight. It reads like a horror story. From the steely-eyed greatness of Jacob Markstrom between the pipes, to the guttural - unimpeachable - results from Chris Tanev on the backend, the former west-coast stalwarts had their way with their old 'mates last year.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT'S HOW YOU RESPOND'

"When you get beat like that, it's a humbling loss, right? Big picture, it could be a good thing. I've been on first-place teams where that happens over an 82-game schedule. It's really about how you respond after a loss like that. Big picture, it could be a good thing because it's a humbling game, it's a humbling loss, so it puts things in perspective of what we've got to do to get our game back in order."
BASEBALL
FOX Sports

Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat.
NHL
NHL

Tradin' Jabs with Luc Robitaille | The President Speaks

Hockey Hall of Famer and President of the LA Kings Luc Robitaille joined Jack Jablonski on Tradin' Jabs this week to discuss and assess all things Kings from hockey guru's point of view. Robitaille, who has spent over 28 years in the Kings Organization, spoke to Jablonski about the retooling phase, the importance of the veterans and what they mean to the team, his satisfaction with the Kings prospects and tons more!
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins to start goaltender Tristan Jarry against Devils

The Pittsburgh Penguins are slated to start goaltender Tristan Jarry against the New Jersey Devils for Thursday’s game at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan announced Jarry’s status Thursday morning. Jarry has appeared in 41 games this season — third-most in the NHL — and has a 25-10-6...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Players Blue Jackets Fans Have Fallen in Love With This Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rollercoaster of a season. Many around the league expected them to be near the bottom of the Metropolitan, yet they currently sit fifth, right in the middle of the division. With the amount of player turnover in recent years, a large portion of the fan favorites from the playoff years are already gone. That gives plenty of room for new players to take those spots, and they have certainly done just that. Although there are certainly more than three players who fit this description, here are three of the players that Blue Jackets fans have fallen in love with during the 2021-22 season.
NHL
NHL

Hammond: "This was a game that stuck out for me"

The nation's capital is familiar territory for Hammond, of course. He made a name for himself with the Senators in 2014-15 when he compiled a sparkling 20-1-2 record, along with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. This is Hammond's first trip to Kanata since the fall of...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Blue Jackets taking calls on Alexandre Texier

In the Eastern Conference, the playoff picture has looked set in stone for quite some time. Even now, with the Columbus Blue Jackets on an 8-2 run in their last ten, they’re still nine points behind the Boston Bruins for the last wild card position. While that's an impressive feat after struggling to find any consistency through the first half of the season, it still might end up in a missed postseason regardless of what they do in the coming weeks.
NHL
NHL

Lazar Ruled Out for Saturday's Game in San Jose

"We'll have to make that call," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said following Friday's practice at Climate Pledge Arena. "Froden's a right shot so if he goes in it keeps [Nick] Foligno on the left. If it's Blidh then Fliggy will have to go back over to the right." Patrice Bergeron,...
NHL
NHL

Medical updates: Byron, Edmundson and Price

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens updated the status of nine players on Friday. Josh Anderson practiced with the team and should be in the lineup against Ottawa. Joel Armia practiced with the team (no contact). He's day-to-day, but won't play against Ottawa. Paul Byron has an upper-body injury, but he's getting...
HOCKEY
NHL

Hammond to start at Senators for Canadiens on Saturday

Goalie helped Ottawa reach playoffs as rookie in 2014-15 Andrew Hammond will start for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Ottawa Senators, where the goalie became known as "The Hamburglar" during his rookie season seven years ago. "It's special for a lot of reasons," Hammond said Friday. "Obviously my...
NHL

