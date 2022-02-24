PREVIEW: Panthers look to sweep season series with Blue Jackets

Two players that were not with the team for today's skate were Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, both of whom will miss a chunk of time per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. DeAngelo, who leads all Carolina defensemen with his 40 points in 43 games, will miss "about a month" per Brind'Amour. The first-year Cane left Monday's win over Philadelphia just four minutes into the second period after letting go a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift. He would not return and today the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said that it was an injury to his midsection that will now cause him to be out of the lineup until approximately March 24. Describing it as "long-term", Brind'Amour said that DeAngelo had experienced some discomfort before the shot attempt, then that was what "pushed it over the edge".

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO