Wichita Falls, TX

Woman who claimed right to discipline son cleared of charges

By Larry Statser, Sara Tomarelli
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls mother who told police she had the right to physically discipline her child, but was arrested and charged with injury to a child, has had that charge dismissed.

Candice Beal, 46, was arrested last September. She bonded out of jail the next day. Now she won’t face trial after a grand jury declined to indict her.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Police said Beal actually called police and said she had been assaulted by her son.

Officers said the 14-year-old boy had abrasions and discoloration on his left arm and back. He told them Beal had hit him numerous times with a belt and he had used his arms to protect himself.

Mother arrested after using belt to discipline son, brother records

Officers said another of Beal’s sons had recorded the incident which showed Beal trying to get her son to go to his room, and when he refused, Beal began hitting him in the arms with a belt.

They said they went into the hallway and Beal began hitting him again, while the victim flinched and tried to grab the belt.

Police said the video showed the belt striking the boy in the face and then he tried to run and Beal struck him with the belt on his shoulder blade.

Police said Beal told them she had used the belt to administer physical punishment before and that an officer had told her such discipline was permissible.

However, the arresting officer’s report stated the strikes above the waist and the overhead strikes went beyond what was reasonable.

After reviewing the evidence and facts, a grand jury decided charges were not warranted.

“A person commits injury to a child if, through act or omission of an act, he intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causes to a child: serious bodily injury, serious mental deficiency, impairment, or injury; or bodily injury.”

Texas Penal Code Section 22.04
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 4

jamminstar32
3d ago

too bad for the child! she should stop swinging the belt at anything but his butt! Sad parenting!

Reply(2)
4
 

