Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD identifies victim in weekend shooting

By Anissa Connell
 3 days ago
The Colorado Springs Police Department has identified the victim in a weekend shooting.

At approximately 12:06 a.m., on February 20, police received a report of a shots fired call in the 2500 block of East Uintah Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man, later identified as 39-year-old Gilberto Barajas of Colorado Springs.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, Barajas died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

This is the 11th homicide for the city of Colorado Springs in 2022.

At this time last year, CSPD was investigating three homicides.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
_____

