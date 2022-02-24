Leonid & Friends: Ain’t It Blue?

Kanye West and Kid Cudi won’t be collaborating on another album any time soon. The rappers, who have been friends for more than a decade and made the critically acclaimed Kids See Ghosts together in 2018, are feuding over Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live cast member who is dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West wrote Saturday that his former collaborator wouldn’t appear on Donda 2, a companion to the album he released in 2021 that Cudi did feature on. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote. Kid Cudi responded, “Too bad I dont wann be on ur album u f--kin dinosaur hahaha everyone knows ive been the best thing abour [sic] ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother.” He took time to blast West on multiple channels, writing on Twitter, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

