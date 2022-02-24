Chris Sale among group of Red Sox pitchers gathering to work out in Florida

Sale, Nick Pivetta, Matt Barnes and a few other Red Sox pitchers are training at Florida Gulf Coast University while the MLB lockout continues.

Chris Sale. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Major League Baseball players may be locked out by the owners from spring training facilities, but that has not stopped them from getting ready for the 2022 season, whenever that is.

A group of Red Sox pitchers worked out at Florida Gulf Coast University on Thursday. Reliever Matt Barnes posted a live video on Instagram showing Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Jay Groome, Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski working out at the school’s baseball stadium. A group of players has been using the facilities at FGCU, but Thursday provided a glimpse of their activity.

Sale is from Lakeland, Fla., and attended FGCU, where he pitched before he turned pro after his junior year in 2010, having been selected with the 13th pick of the draft by the Chicago White Sox.

On Thursday, the lefty took the mound to throw a bullpen session before taking the field and eventually facing live hitters.

Pivetta also threw live batting practice.

Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to spring training on Feb. 15, with the Red Sox scheduled to begin games on Friday against Northeastern at JetBlue Park.

It’s possible these informal workouts will need to continue as the Major League Baseball labor talks have been unproductive at this point. Michael Silverman reports that barring an unforeseen breakthrough, baseball’s inner strife will mean a shortened 2022 baseball season.

The Red Sox’ home opener with the Tampa Bay Rays is five weeks away, scheduled for March 31.