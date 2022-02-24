ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Dillard’s Strong Q4 Fueled by Children’s Apparel Sales

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tk9TN_0eO9gH1Q00

Click here to read the full article.

The department store saw retail sales jump 37 percent to $2.08 billion, with one credit agency upgrading the company’s default rating.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Sears’ Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Transformco is battling another supplier lawsuit over unpaid orders, this time from a former California vendor. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUS Retailers Rethink Vaccine MandatesAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Reopening the ‘Experience Economy’ Fuels January Retail Sales

Click here to read the full article. Strong January sales reflect “the optimism and eagerness for the year ahead,” Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRalph Lauren Has Big Plans for Brick-and-MortarWhy Versace's High-Fashion Style Is Going to Cost MoreHere's Why Merchandise Margin Trends Could Reverse in 2022Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Feel They’re in the Money with Pent-up Consumer Demand

Click here to read the full article. Retailers may have had a few challenging years, but the ones that have weathered the tough times have a secret sauce for their success: marketing, social media and e-commerce. Retailers are seeing a growing need by customers to get out of their leggings and jogging pants and explore new clothing avenues. But they need to be nudged into stores or at least enticed onto websites to view new styles and silhouettes. “Customers are out there and are buying,” said Maryann Patterson, owner of Glamourous Fashions, based in San Antonio, Texas. “We have all gained weight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
moneytalksnews.com

9 Name Brands Behind Costco’s Generic Products

Stroll through any Costco, and you’ll find it hard not to notice brand-name products stacked right next to displays of Costco’s own Kirkland Signature brand. Costco’s thinking is clear: Remind the customers that while they can surely spend extra for a familiar label, they’ll save money by buying the Kirkland version.
KIRKLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Move to Challenge Home Depot and Lowe's

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report has teamed up with Angi (ANGI) - Get Angi Inc Class A Report to offer easy access to a list of professional service people who can help out with nearly any household project you can likely name, from mounting a television to getting your plumbing looked at.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy#Textiles#Sj Promo#American#Aepc
Kristen Walters

Family Dollar closes 404 stores nationwide following rodent infestations

Deyan Georgiev (Canva Pro license.) While many families rely on "dollar stores" to get discounts on everyday items, sometimes those discounts come with health risks. Earlier this week, Family Dollar temporarily shut down over 400 of its stores in multiple states after the Food and Drug Administration put out an alert that certain products sold by the discount chain were unsafe for consumers to use.
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
The Staten Island Advance

Costco Next: Big-box retailer expands ‘hidden’ membership benefit to offer more savings

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The perks of being a Costco member are many: The behemoth retail warehouse boasts a vast variety of bulk products, there’s enticing food samples at every turn -- and in one shopping trip you can pick up dinner, 82 rolls of toilet paper and a new jungle gym for your backyard. Plus who can refuse the $4.99 rotisserie chicken? But there’s one unspoken benefit that many shoppers don’t know about. And the unadvertised and seldom shared “Costco Next” might be one of the merchant’s best advantages yet.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Simplemost

Walmart Is Testing A Sleek New Look For Its Stores

If you’ve been to Walmart recently, then you might have noticed some changes happening at your local store. Updates have been rolling out slowly across the country, and the retail titan is only just beginning to make changes, according to a recent announcement. Walmart just opened a new section...
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
KSN News

Most popular department stores in America

Since the late 19th century Americans have been shopping at department stores for clothes, food, household goods, and more. Department stores have historically been anchor stores in malls or shopping centers, but today more of these retail outlets are standalone destinations for one-stop shopping for everything from cosmetics to lawn furniture and pet supplies. Today […]
WICHITA, KS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
Channel 3000

Kmart is down to its last 4 stores in the US

AVENEL, New Jersey — On a busy stretch of Route 35 near Rahway, New Jersey, one of the nation’s last Kmart stores looks like a relic from the past. Its big red K is faded and cracked. Inside this most American of retail stores, popular for K Cafe luncheonettes and Bluelight Specials, a sign promotes 60% off clothing. A dining-room table was on clearance for $89, while Route 66 jeans went for $10.99 and pink ladies’ neck sweaters for $12.49.
MADISON, WI
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

With spring not too far away, right now is the time for a wardrobe refresh -- and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you still might be shopping for winter coats and boots, let's not forget about handbags!. Right about now, we're stocking up on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Amazon’s secret sale site has great gadgets for just $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to treat yourself? Amazon’s super secret sale site has huge discounts on useful, thoughtful gadgets for every room in your home. This week, Amazon has put tons of popular...
ELECTRONICS
WWD

Walmart Names New Head of Beauty

Click here to read the full article. Walmart has named a new head of its beauty business, WWD has confirmed. The world’s largest retailer has named Creighton Kiper its newest vice president of merchandising, beauty. The announcement comes weeks after Kiper’s predecessor, Musab Balbale, departed the company.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Kiper previously held the role of merchandising vice president of wellness at Walmart. Last year, at Fairchild Live’s Wellness Forum, he said that Walmart’s vast consumer base — which purportedly counts 90 percent of Americans as monthly...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy