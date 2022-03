Radhika Duggal is the CMO at Snapcommerce and a financial services and healthcare leader focused on Gen Z & millennials. If you learned everything you know about marketing from Mad Men, you’d believe marketing is an art form — not at all backed up by data or science as American economist and professor Paul D. Converse argued in 1945. After all, the first time the fictional ad agency Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce measures the results of their campaigns or does any real research is in season four! But us marketers live that science on a daily basis, especially in the digital era that is steeped in meticulous research used to develop value propositions and data-driven performance marketing.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO