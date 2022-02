KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 51-year-old Kalamazoo woman was hospitalized after being stabbed and burned in her home Friday. The suspect is in custody. Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Melrose Avenue in Kalamazoo on the report of a disturbance. The woman was found inside the home with stab wounds and burns. She was transported to a hospital for treatment, where she is in stable condition, according to police.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO