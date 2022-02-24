ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fallout: New Vegas 2 Reportedly in ‘Very Early Talks’ at Obsidian & Microsoft

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fallout: New Vegas sequel from Obsidian Entertainment is in “very early talks” at Microsoft, according to GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb in an episode of his (paywalled) Giant Bomb show, Grubbsnax (via VGC). A sequel from the developer of the original title would be a monumental development for Fallout fans longing...

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Microsoft explicitly confirms it will keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Getting Big March Release at Launch

March's first PlayStation Now game has been announced, and it's a big get for the subscription service. Typically, it's Xbox Game Pass that locks down new releases on day one for subscribers, but this time it's PS Now subscribers on PS4, PS5, and PC who are getting the new release, and it's one of March's biggest releases. More specifically, when Shadow Warrior 3 releases worldwide on March 3 via not just the PS4 and PS5, but PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, it will be available via PlayStation Now the moment it goes live. How long it will be available via the subscription service, we don't know, but it will be at least a few months.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fallout New Vegas#Video Game#Obsidian Microsoft#Obsidian Entertainment#Gamesbeat#Vgc#Bethesda Game Studios#Dlc#Avowed#Xbox
ClutchPoints

Star Wars The Force Unleashed Nintendo Switch Release Date

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed first came out in 2008, now the action-adventure game will be heading to the Nintendo Switch platform. As announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, the upcoming title will be an “enhanced” edition of the original Wii version and tells an original story in the Star Wars universe. Find out when the Switch release date of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be, and what we know so far about the game’s contents and modes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Reportedly Adding One of the Best Games of All Time Next Month

PlayStation Now on PS4 and PS5 is reportedly adding one of the best games of all time, and one of the most popular games of all time, next month. With rumors that PlayStation Now is coming to an in favor of being rolled into a new subscription service alongside PlayStation Plus and PS3, PS2, and PS1 backward compatibility, you'd assume Sony would slow the roll with PS Now and only be adding cheap duds at this point. That said, the opposite has been happening. PlayStation Now has been added more and more great games the past few months, bridging the gap between it and Xbox Game Pass in the process. In fact, this new rumored addition would give PS Now a distinct advantage over Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dying Light 2 Developer Provides Update on Fan-Favorite Mode Being Added

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has provided an update on a fan-favorite mode and when it will be added to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Dying Light 2 is a long game, full of content, but some players have already finished it and are wondering next. If Techland supports Dying Light 2 like it did the first game, players have years of both free and premium content to look forward to. That said, in the meantime, many players are wondering where New Game Plus mode is.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout 76 Reveals 2022 Roadmap

Fallout 76's developers said not long ago that the game would soon get its content roadmap for this year, and this week, the creators delivered on that promise. A roadmap revealed on Monday planned out releases from now until the end of the year with different features and releases planned for each season of the year. In-game seasons will of course take place during these timeframes as well along with features both announced and totally new.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
dbltap.com

Dragon Age 4 Reportedly Arriving Within 18 Months

Dragon Age 4 will likely be released within the next 18 months, according to a report from Venturebeat's Jeff Grubb. Speaking on his show GrubbSnax (paywall), Grubb said he expected the game to arrive in late 2023 (H/T Eurogamer). The game has been in development since at least 2017, and despite BioWare aiming for a 2022 release, reports published last month indicated the game likely wouldn't arrive until 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation’s Game Pass rival is reportedly close to launching

Sony’s apparent Xbox Game Pass rival and rework of its PlayStation Plus subscription service, called Project Spartacus, is reportedly close to launching. This claim comes from journalist Jeff Grubb on his GrubbSnax show (via VGC), where he talked more about the release of Sony’s supposed new subscription model. Grubb says it will be priced at around £12 ($16 USD) a month at maximum, with each of the three tiers at a different pricepoint.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Square Enix claims Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has 'undershot' sales expectations.

You could set your watch to it by this point. Square Enix is claiming a game published by its western arm has failed to meet sales expectations. This time it's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on the chopping block. In a newly published outline of a financial results briefing, representative director Yosuke Matsuda said that "despite strong reviews", sales of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot our initial expectations."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite boosts stability on Xbox One in mid-season update

Halo Infinite's sizeable mid-season update is out right now, bringing a slate of improvements to the multiplayer mode. Yesterday on February 24, the new update hit Halo Infinite on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. As you can see in the announcement just below, one of the main focuses of the mid-season update is to introduce stability improvements for the multiplayer portion of the shooter, particularly on the Xbox One side of things.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy