Crypto adoption in Latin America continues to soar

By Ali Raza
insidebitcoins.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe level of cryptocurrency adoption in Latin America continues to grow despite the uncertainty surrounding the global financial markets. Countries in the region are proposing laws that favour the adoption of cryptocurrencies. Crypto adoption in Latin America. El Salvador started the wave of cryptocurrency adoption in Latin America. In...

insidebitcoins.com

Reuters

Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov

CARACAS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela is a key ally for Russia in Latin America, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said while visiting the South American country on Wednesday, adding that the two countries will look to deepen bilateral ties. Borisov's visit to Venezuela's capital Caracas follows visits by...
EUROPE
AdWeek

Droga5 Continues International Expansion by Opening First Office in Latin America

Droga5 is expanding southward, opening its first office in Latin America, Droga5 São Paulo. The Accenture Interactive creative agency picked Brazil to open the new office because of market and client demand in the region. It’s the second international expansion by the agency in the last year, after opening a Tokyo office last May.
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Tech firms hunt for cheap home-based hires in Latin America

The remote-work revolution has led some U.S. technology companies, from startups to Coinbase and Shopify, to seek new hires in Latin America — where they can find qualified people in roughly the same time zone who'll work for much lower pay. It's a logical extension of the pandemic work-from-home...
ECONOMY
WOWO News

Chinese Influence in Latin America

A group of 12 lawmakers recently penned a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative about the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Latin America and Caribbean trade and economic development. Arkansas Republican Representative Rick Crawford announced the effort Wednesday. In a letter to Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the lawmakers asked for immediate attention to the issue. Crawford says China has now surpassed the United States and is the largest non-continental trading partner for 54 percent of South America. The lawmakers say the recent increase of engagement in the Western Hemisphere is a great cause for concern, given China’s publicized strategy of becoming a world superpower and dominating the economic stage. The lawmakers jointly write, “Before long, China will be significantly positioned to completely dominate Western Hemisphere economics,” adding, “We believe that it is of the highest priority for the U.S. to keep its relationships strong with our neighbors in the Western Hemisphere.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Governance Must Trump Ideology in Latin America’s Elections

Outsiders are besting incumbents at the ballot box across Latin America. In a region where the establishment has long held a strong electoral advantage, those running against the political status quo have won more than half of the last 15 presidential elections, including in Brazil, Mexico, El Salvador, Peru and Chile. With voters justifiably frustrated by a lack of jobs, ongoing violence and corruption and the inept handling of Covid-19, many observers now expect that the region will veer down a new leftist political and economic path.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Seekingalpha.com

Liberty Latin America reports Q4 results

Liberty Latin America press release (NASDAQ:LILA): Q4 Adjusted OIBDA $470M (+10% Y/Y) Revenue of $1.28B (+16.4% Y/Y). Adjusted OIBDA margin of 36.7%. LLA 2022 Financial Guidance: P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~18%; adding or upgrading ~600,000 homes passed and adjusted FCF guidance of ~$250 million; ~25% Y/Y reported growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

