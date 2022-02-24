Missouri legislators speak on Ukraine invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several Missouri legislators have released statements about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault against democracy and a destabilizing threat to all of Europe with worldwide ramifications. Our adversaries and allies alike are watching how we respond. We must work with our allied nations to hold Russia accountable. That includes crippling economic sanctions and direct support for Ukraine. A failure to act forcefully will only embolden Russia and other authoritarian nations that seek to undermine peace and democracy around the world.



For almost eight decades, Western Europe has been a united force with U.S. leadership. It’s important that our newest NATO allies understand our steadfast defensive military commitment to them at this critical moment. U.S Senator Roy Blunt

Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine and invasion of its territory must be met with strong American resolve. President Biden must act now to hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts, beginning with Russia’s energy sector. The Biden Administration should sanction Russian energy production to a halt, and help arm the Ukrainians to defend themselves. At the same time, the White House should reopen American energy production in full. This is the time to show Russia and the world that America will not reward aggression and it will not be dependent on its enemies. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley

Vladimir Putin’s aggression and deliberate actions to invade Ukraine is a war crime. These actions must be met with consequences – but it may be too little, too late. I’ve seen the intelligence, and the Biden Administration knew this was coming. Putin and his cronies were always going to do this, and they are simply not deterred by any sanctions happening now, or any to come. These sanctions should have been done earlier. We could not be in a worse position as this could have been largely prevented. Due to the feckless Biden-Harris Administration, we have gone from energy independent to energy-dependent in record time. Due to their Trump derangement syndrome, the Keystone XL pipeline was halted on day one, and they inexcusably green-lighted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Russia’s benefit. While the blame primarily lies with Vladimir Putin, President Biden’s failure to lead created the conditions to make this possible. Remember, this is not the first time Putin has invaded an independent country. Joe Biden was Vice President the last time this happened. It is time to bring back the America First policies that focused on peace through strength. This would have never happened under President Trump’s leadership. I’m praying for the people of Ukraine, our allies, our nation, and the sacred values of democracy and freedom. U.S. Congressman Billy Long

The heinous invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin warrants a fury of sanctions to be imposed on the Russian regime. This moment is yet another test for President Biden on the world stage. China and our other adversaries are closely watching our nation’s response. I urge the president to enact severe sanctions to swiftly decimate Putin’s further capabilities. Now, more than ever, Biden must also embrace energy independence for America. To the Ukrainian people: I stand with you and pray for your health, safety, and freedom as you defend your homeland from this baseless Russian invasion. U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler

