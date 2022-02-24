ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection with deadly East Nashville shooting

By Ethan Illers
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested for an East Nashville murder .

Police say 28-year-old Chason Yearby is jailed without bond for the murder of Shaquille Cotton, 28, that happened on January 24 on South 7th Street.

MNPD identify couple involved in Nolensville Pike shooting

Cotton was reportedly standing next to a silver car talking with the people inside when a gunman came up from behind and opened fire. Cotton was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Yearby was arrested late Wednesday night as he came out of an apartment on Zermatt Avenue in South Nashville.

