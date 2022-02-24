First responders and citizen rescue kids from fire

Mesa, AZ – February 18th, 2022: This afternoon, first responder personnel to include Mesa Police and Fire and a citizen helped rescue two young children from a fully engulfed fire at 1927 E. Hampton in Mesa. The children ages two and six were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to make a full recovery. Click here to see to rescue video.

On February 18th at around 1100 a. m., Mesa Police and Fire received a call of an apartment on fire at 1927 E. Hampton in Mesa. When officers arrived, they found an apartment fully engulfed in flames. Officers were told by adults who were in the apartment that there were two children trapped in the apartment on the second floor in a back bedroom. Officers and an unnamed citizen went around to the back of the apartment and were able to get onto a storage shed close to the window where the kids were trapped. An officer was able to throw two rocks through the window to break it. The citizen was able to get inside the bedroom by pulling out the frame of the window where he found the children inside. The citizen handed them out of the window to the officers. The officers stayed with the children while Fire personnel treated them for their injuries. Two of the officer’s rode with the children until they reached the hospital and were turned over to medical personnel.

According to all who were there, it if wasn’t for the citizen who assisted, the outcome of this incident may have been different. He saw the fire from a distance, jumped a wall to the apartment complex, and ran towards the fire to help. They all agreed that he went above and beyond to assist in getting these children to safety. He put his life on the line for these children. The citizen did not want to be identified but said he only wanted to help rescue the kids if he could.

Mesa Police thank all the officers, fire personnel, and the citizen who assisted in bringing this incident to a positive resolution.