World

Iranian president tells Putin that NATO’s expansion is "serious threat" to region's security and stability

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday that NATO's expansion was a "serious threat" to the region's security and stability, the semi-official Nour News reported.

"NATO's expansion eastward creates tension and is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent states in various areas," Raisi was quoted saying following Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

"I hope what is happening will benefit peoples and the entire region," he said.

Comments / 887

Candy
3d ago

I laid my bible down beside me to sleep tonight. When I wake up in the morning and drink a glass of water I will pick my bible up and start reading bible verses to help me through with what I'm feeling about Ukraine getting attack by Russia. I'm very sad and hurt to hear what's going for the people in Ukraine. 😭🙏

Reply(141)
305
Jason Totten
3d ago

Iran is a paper tiger cub. Israel will deal with them directly and without help, and will succeed trust me.

Reply(78)
175
Karen Estes
2d ago

Lord please touch these folks that they may look to you. Before making decisions about our lives. In Jesus name I pray. Amen

Reply(48)
74
Reuters

Reuters

