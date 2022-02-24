ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-27 02:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 02:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON...NORTHEASTERN HOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 205 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Willow Springs to near Mountain View to 11 miles northeast of West Plains, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain View... Montier Peace Valley... White Church Teresita... Pine Crest HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Areas near Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City and Winslow. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to 6 PM Wednesday: Chinle 2 to 4 inches Dilkon 2 to 4 inches Eagar-Sprgrvlle 1 to 2 inches Holbrook 1 to 2 inches Kayenta 1 to 3 inches Kykotsmovi 2 to 4 inches Saint Johns 0 to 1 inches Snowflake-Taylr 2 to 4 inches Tuba City 0 to 1 inches Winslow 1 to 2 inches .
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
County
Marin County, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. Portions of southwest Virginia, including the following independent city, City of Bristol. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 PM EST, Widespread rain has fallen over saturated soils. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Erwin, Mountain City, Hampton, Central, Pine Crest, Walnut Hill, Banner Hill, Unicoi, Bluff City, Watauga, Hunter, Sadie, Doeville, Elk Mills, Morril`s Cave and South Holston Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coastal York, Interior York by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coastal York; Interior York WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Potential exists for greater than 6 inches of snowfall. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Potential exists for heavy snow bands and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the Friday morning commute.
YORK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 18:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Shenandoah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch in the valleys and up to two tenths of an inch on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down, use caution while traveling, and have a way to receive weather alerts. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Southeastern Saint Lawrence and Southern Franklin Counties in New York. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills on Monday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Monterey Bay#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal North Bay#Aleutians
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST Monday through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft Light to Moderate Snow Tonight Bands of light to moderate snow will be possible this evening through early Tuesday morning across the middle and upper Arkansas River Valley as well as the Pikes Peak region. At this time, minor amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though isolated amounts around 4 inches will be possible. Given the arrival of much colder air tonight, any snow will likely accumulate on area roadways. Those traveling tonight into early Tuesday morning across these areas, and especially along the Highway 50 and I-25 corridors, should be prepared for patchy snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, South Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 11:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; South Cass WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Crow Wing, South Cass and North Cass Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CASS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Clinton, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Western Essex FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of northern New York except the Saint Lawrence Valley, and all of Vermont. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of snowmelt and 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rainfall will cause sharp rises on streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Wednesday. In addition, these rises are expected to produce ice breakups, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding. Some rivers we are watching closely with ice jams already in place include the Great Chazy and Ausable rivers in New York, and the Lamoille, Missisquoi, and Winooski in Vermont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 01:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 20:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; South Walton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Gulf, Inland Franklin, South Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Coastal Taylor and Coastal Dixie Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 00:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CST for southeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Pushmataha and Choctaw Counties through 130 AM CST At 1251 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Bennington to 11 miles southeast of Albany. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime to penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Hugo... Antlers Boswell... Soper Kent... Goodland Messer... Kellond Grant... Ord Speer... Dela Unger... Gay MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 14:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 00:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches with highest totals over the far northwest, sleet accumulations of around three quarters of an inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slow warming trend will occur into the weekend, where Friday morning may also see temperatures near 32 degrees.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo STRONG SOUTHEAST WINDS WILL IMPACT EASTERN PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING Surface observations indicate that strong southeast winds continue to develop across eastern portions of deep south Texas this afternoon. Southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph are expected through the rest of the afternoon into this evening. The winds will gradually decrease through the evening hours after sunset. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger on Saturday. Relative humidity values will drop to 20 to 25 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy