New Hanover plans to put $15 million into affordable housing but leaders ask if it's enough

New Hanover County leaders approved a new plan to fund affordable housing Thursday in place of a previously proposed bond measure.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted during a joint meeting with the Wilmington City Council to approve a "community plan" that will give at least $15 million to affordable housing initiatives over the next five years.

The plan is also set to create a department dedicated to addressing affordable housing issues.

In recent months, local leaders have wavered in their support of putting a $50 million housing bond on the November ballot. That amount of money had been framed as what was needed to start solving the community's affordable housing problem, New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet told officials Thursday.

To place the bond on the November ballot, the Board of Commissioners would have to approve it at least six months before the November 2022 election.

The idea for a $50 million bond came out of previously held meetings with members of the findings from the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee, a group that includes members appointed by both the city of Wilmington and New Hanover County.

A study commissioned by the group showed that more than half of all renters in New Hanover County are cost burdened by their housing costs, meaning they pay more than 30% of their monthly income toward rent.

Julia Olson-Boseman, the chair of the board of commissioners, began the meeting by acknowledging the importance of affordable housing and addressing the bond proposal.

"It's clear that affordable housing is a priority for all of us," she said. "But I do not feel that a countywide housing bond is the right approach to take at this time."

She explained that when housing bonds have passed in other municipalities -- like North Carolina's Orange County -- existing structures were in place to guide spending. She also noted that polling from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce showed little "community appetite" for higher taxes.

The newly proposed $15 million investment would fund various efforts to bring in new affordable units or preserve existing affordable housing in the community, according to Rachel LaCoe, a senior planner with New Hanover County. The money could help bring affordable housing projects to the area, maintain naturally occurring affordable housing and funding existing programs that offer help new homeowners and renters.

The funds would come from "existing growth" in New Hanover County's revenues, Coudriet said, but county staff haven't yet identified a single funding source.

The announcement of the plan sparked push back from Wilmington City Council members Charlie Rivenbark and Kevin Spears.

"It seems like we're back to square one," Rivenbark said.

He said he wanted to see more definite action on the issue, especially because the "great majority" of need for affordable housing is within Wilmington's city limits.

Spears said officials need to focus on what can be done to actively address the shortage of affordable housing.

"We know we have a housing issue. Our citizens understand that we have a housing issue," he said. "We just keep heehawing and tapdancing around the issue."

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo pointed out that the city has financially supported affordable housing efforts since 2001, committing more than $52 million to the effort, according to a press release from the city of Wilmington.

Still, he thanked members of the Board of Commissioners for their proposed investments, saying they're a step in the right direction.

"I think we're on the right track," he said. "Obviously, we would like to see more, but this is a start."

