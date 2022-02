Intel is designing a new chip specifically designed to mine cryptocurrency.The manufacturer announced that the “blockchain accelerator” is set to ship later this year, saying that the technology “has the potential to enable everyone to own much of the digital content and services they create” as people “usher in the era of metaverse and Web 3.0”.The chip itself will apparently provide “over 1000x better performance per watt than mainstream GPUs for SHA-256 based mining”, with the company saying it will provide more details at the International Solid State Circuit Conference (ISSCC) this month.“We are mindful that some blockchains require an enormous amount...

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO