PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A very special two’s-day birthday was celebrated at Medical City Plano on Feb. 22, 2022. New mom Valerie Ruiz gave birth to her daughter Hailey at 22:22, military time. Both mom and baby are doing well, recovering in room 222 (of course). The family said they were feeling so lucky that proud pop, Zach Ruiz, went out to buy lottery tickets.

