It’s hard to argue that anyone in the Eastern Conference is better than the Heat right now. There’s a solid case to be made that the Philadelphia Sixers, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks will give them a tough series, and there’s even a potential that any of those teams could knock them out. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, might be able to easily defeat these teams in a series, as we saw two seasons ago when they took over in the playoffs.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO