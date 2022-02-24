PennDOT announces roadway restrictions ahead of forecasted weather
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced travel restrictions for vehicles traveling on major roads in Pennsylvania ahead of forecasted snow on Thursday and Friday.
According to a release, the following restrictions will be implemented:
Effective at 7:00 PM on Thursday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1
- PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161).
- The entire length of Interstate 99.
Effective at 10:00 PM on Thursday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1
- I-80 from I-99 to the Ohio border; and
- I-79 from I-80 to I-90.
Effective at midnight on Thursday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1
- U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border;
- The entire length of I-78;
- I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border;
- I-81 from I-78 to the New York border;
- The entire length of I-84;
- The entire length of I-180;
- The entire length of I-380; and
- The entire length of Route 33.
The picture below outlines the tier restrictions:
For the latest in information regarding road conditions, please visit 511pa.com .
