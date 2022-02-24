ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

PennDOT announces roadway restrictions ahead of forecasted weather

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced travel restrictions for vehicles traveling on major roads in Pennsylvania ahead of forecasted snow on Thursday and Friday.

According to a release, the following restrictions will be implemented:

Effective at 7:00 PM on Thursday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1

  • PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161).
  • The entire length of Interstate 99.

Effective at 10:00 PM on Thursday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1

  • I-80 from I-99 to the Ohio border; and
  • I-79 from I-80 to I-90.

Effective at midnight on Thursday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1

  • U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border;
  • The entire length of I-78;
  • I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border;
  • I-81 from I-78 to the New York border;
  • The entire length of I-84;
  • The entire length of I-180;
  • The entire length of I-380; and
  • The entire length of Route 33.
Weather Alerts: Winter storm advisories are in effect for Northeastern and Central PA

The picture below outlines the tier restrictions:

For the latest in information regarding road conditions, please visit 511pa.com .

WBRE

This Week in Pennsylvania: Feb. 27

(WHTM) —  In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is entering a new phase of the pandemic. How state senators are calling for harsh sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, and how […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Most rural counties in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) – A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Multiple people displaced after fire in Sugar Notch

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire in Sugar Notch has left eight people displaced and an unknown amount of pets dead. The fire reportedly broke out early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. All occupants made it out safely, but six children and two adults are now displaced. Hanover Township and […]
SUGAR NOTCH, PA
