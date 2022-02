On the heels of his two new singles, "Walkin" and "Zatoichi" (featuring slowthai), Denzel Curry's Melt My Eyez, See Your Future project will be releasing very soon. Denzel Curry, eccentric and explosive rapper out of Carol City, Florida, has established a massive fanbase in his time in the rap game. His cup runneth over with energy, Curry has garnered attention from Hip Hop fans across the globe for his wild personality and equally expressive catalogue. Unlocked, the most recent project released by Denzel Curry (and collaborative effort with beloved fan favorite producer Kenny Beats), was accompanied by an animated short film which helps detail just how eclectic his influences and inspirations are.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO