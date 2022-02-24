Geese – “This Must Be The Place” (Talking Heads Cover)

On this week’s Callin Me Maybe, we’re joined by special guest Sam Sodomsky. You might recognize Sam’s name from his writing over at Pitchfork. (He’s also written for us here and there over the years.) But in addition to being a music critic, Sam’s also an accomplished and prolific musician, frequently releasing albums under the name the Bird Calls. We’re going to chat about music journalism, but also how Sam balances having a foot in each world. Sam and I are also old friends, so there’s a good chance this devolves into us arguing about U2 and Bruce Springsteen deep cuts. If you’ve got any questions for us, drop them in the comments or call in to the show. We go live at 4PM EST tomorrow, and you can tune in here.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO