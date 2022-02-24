Anthony Solomon, former RI general treasurer, dies at 89

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island General Treasurer Anthony Solomon has died following a lengthy illness. He was 89 years old.

A lifelong resident of Providence, Solomon operated a pharmacy before running for the Rhode Island House of Representatives in 1967, according to a spokesperson.

After serving in the House for nine years, Solomon was elected to two nonconsecutive terms as state treasurer: 1977-1984 and 1989-1993. In 1984, he ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor, losing to Republican Ed DiPrete, then retired in 1993 due to health reasons.

“Treasurer Solomon spent his long life in service to the people of Rhode Island,” current General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said in a statement. “As a Representative in the Rhode Island General Assembly, General Treasurer, and Democratic nominee for Governor, Treasurer Solomon was a true friend to many and he will surely be missed. I offer my sincerest condolences to the Solomon family during this time.”

A spokesperson for Solomon said he was known for his compassion, often answering calls at home from a customer in need of a late-night prescription, and that compassion followed him through his years of public service.

“I am saddened by the passing of former State Representative and General Treasurer Anthony Solomon, who leaves a tremendous legacy of public service and helping countless Rhode Islanders,” House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said Thursday. “He was a stalwart Democrat and a quiet, respected leader in both politics and as a pharmacist. My condolences to current State Representative Joe Solomon Jr., his great-nephew, and all the members of his family.”

Gov. Dan McKee ordered Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings until Feb. 27 to honor Solomon, and asked Rhode Islanders to lower theirs as well.

“Treasurer Anthony Solomon served the people of Rhode Island in countless ways, from his 11 years as treasurer to his nine years in the General Assembly, as well as the pharmacy he operated in the Olneyville neighborhood, which has served as a vital resource for generations of residents,” McKee said in a statement. “Susan and I send our condolences to his family including Representative Joe Solomon, his friends, and loved ones.”

