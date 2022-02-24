ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Anthony Solomon, former RI general treasurer, dies at 89

By Josh Faiola
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHxYf_0eO9aNOC00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island General Treasurer Anthony Solomon has died following a lengthy illness. He was 89 years old.

A lifelong resident of Providence, Solomon operated a pharmacy before running for the Rhode Island House of Representatives in 1967, according to a spokesperson.

After serving in the House for nine years, Solomon was elected to two nonconsecutive terms as state treasurer: 1977-1984 and 1989-1993. In 1984, he ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor, losing to Republican Ed DiPrete, then retired in 1993 due to health reasons.

“Treasurer Solomon spent his long life in service to the people of Rhode Island,” current General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said in a statement. “As a Representative in the Rhode Island General Assembly, General Treasurer, and Democratic nominee for Governor, Treasurer Solomon was a true friend to many and he will surely be missed. I offer my sincerest condolences to the Solomon family during this time.”

A spokesperson for Solomon said he was known for his compassion, often answering calls at home from a customer in need of a late-night prescription, and that compassion followed him through his years of public service.

“I am saddened by the passing of former State Representative and General Treasurer Anthony Solomon, who leaves a tremendous legacy of public service and helping countless Rhode Islanders,” House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said Thursday. “He was a stalwart Democrat and a quiet, respected leader in both politics and as a pharmacist. My condolences to current State Representative Joe Solomon Jr., his great-nephew, and all the members of his family.”

Gov. Dan McKee ordered Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings until Feb. 27 to honor Solomon, and asked Rhode Islanders to lower theirs as well.

“Treasurer Anthony Solomon served the people of Rhode Island in countless ways, from his 11 years as treasurer to his nine years in the General Assembly, as well as the pharmacy he operated in the Olneyville neighborhood, which has served as a vital resource for generations of residents,” McKee said in a statement. “Susan and I send our condolences to his family including Representative Joe Solomon, his friends, and loved ones.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Island State House lit up in support of Ukraine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State House was aglow in blue and yellow on Sunday night in support of Ukraine. The building joins a host of landmarks around the globe illuminating the colors of Ukraine’s flag as the country faces uncertainty. Related: Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
POLITICS
WPRI 12 News

Providence schools holds vaccination clinics ahead of return to school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students will be heading back to the classroom on Monday after February break. On Sunday, Providence Public Schools held two vaccination clinics with the hopes of getting more students vaccinated against COVID-19. Only 34 percent of Providence students are currently vaccinated, compared to the state average of 48 percent. “We have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Wpri#House#Republican#Democratic#State Representative
WPRI 12 News

NH gov orders removal of Russian liquor from state-run outlets

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s governor has ordered state-run liquor and wine outlets to remove all Russian liquor from their shelves in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Saturday directing all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets to remove Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits until further […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WPRI 12 News

Local Ukranian churches hold joint prayer service for peace

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two local churches came together on Sunday for a prayer service in support of Ukraine as Russia continues to invade the country. Father Mykhaylo Dosyak of Saint Michael Ukranian Orthodox Church in Woonsocket was born and raised in Ukraine. He spoke about the pain of watching the devastation from afar. “Words […]
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy