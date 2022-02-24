Frustrations With Lamar

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We still don’t know when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will sign a contract extension, but we do have fresh evidence of his love for the city. On Thursday, Jackson said he’ll adopt the vernacularism “Lor,” meaning “little,” for “my Baltimore people,” dropping another derivative, “Lil.” “‘Lor bra trippin’ it sound better,” he enthused. Imma Start saying “Lor” instead of “Lil” for my Baltimore people “Lor bra trippin” it sound better 🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) February 24, 2022 “Lor” has been affixed to the stage names of several local rappers, including Lor Choc, Lor Sosa and the late Lor Scoota, and it’s also used by the local toilet paper manufacturer Lor Tush.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO