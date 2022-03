The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is taking steps to reduce a recent increase in stoeln vehicles in the county. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the agency responded to 60 auto thefts in 2020. Last year that number rose to 94, and already this year, in just under two months, deputies have investigated 28 auto thefts.

