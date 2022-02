ALBANY — Stunned. There are few other words that would describe the Lady Trojans basketball team, coaches and fans after the No. 10-ranked Pickens Lady Dragons (24-3) came from behind late in the Saturday night’s game and defeated the No. 9-ranked Lady Trojans of Dougherty 48-44. Fans stood in quiet disbelief as the Pickens team and fans celebrated a win that looked far from possible in the third quarter.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO