Shannon Greathead is trying not to cuss. On the phone from her home at the far western edge of the North Carolina mountains, the former head of the Cherokee County GOP is seething because Rep. Madison Cawthorn - the youngest member of the headline-grabbing Trump acolytes on Capitol Hill - has disappointed her once again. "Lord have mercy, what do you do?" she says despairingly. "We don't have a congressman."

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO