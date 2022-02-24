Texas Supreme Court hears arguments on abortion ban

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the ongoing dispute over the state’s abortion restrictions.

Senate Bill 8 bans someone from getting an abortion in Texas if a doctor picks up cardiac activity in a fetus , which can be detected as soon as six weeks into the pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.

The Republican-backed law allows any Texas citizen to sue physicians or anyone who aids in or abets an abortion for up to $10,000 if a heartbeat was detected in the womb at the time of the abortion.

The law is designed to put this enforcement in private citizens’ hands rather than state officials.

The Thursday morning discussion addressed the issue of whether or not certain government entities are authorized to enforce the Texas Heartbeat Act.

“SB8 prohibits the abortion of a child with a beating heart, the legislature has directed that no enforcement may be taken or threatened by the state. If a state official revoked a doctor’s license as a consequence of violating SB8, any ordinary individual would describe that as enforcement,” said Judd E. Stone II with the Office of Solicitor General, who represents the appellant.

Stone said during court the Texas legislature made it that way to “preclude federal pre-enforcement challenges.”

A representative with the Center for Reproductive Rights argued in court state officials could technically use other laws that “regulate or prohibit” abortion in response to SB8. This positioning has made Texas abortion providers fear whether or not other entities like the Texas Medical Board could file a suit.

In other words, using some other vehicle not specific to abortion to bring a lawsuit.

“It is undisputed that [the state] can directly enforce SB8 by taking disciplinary or civil enforcement actions under other laws, using violations of SB8,” Marc Hearron with the Center for Reproductive Rights, for the appellee.

When the case was presented to the U.S. Supreme Court in December, the Center for Reproductive Rights argued SB8 will allow government entities to enforce the Heartbeat Act like county clerks, judges who hear the cases and the Texas attorney general. These arguments were thrown out, minus one.

“In their December decision, the U.S. Supreme Court interpreted the Texas law as allowing those state licensing officials such as the medical board and nursing board to discipline physicians and nurses,” said Marc Hearron.

In response to the Center for Reproductive Rights’ concerns, Justice Evan S. Young responded with this:

“Suppose we were to eliminate all such ambiguity ‘plaintiffs were concerned that SB8 permits lateral enforcement’… if we adopt the solicitor general’s reading … if this court were to say, we’re going to eliminate all doubt, then they cannot directly or indirectly, any day of the week or year … is that a win for you?”

“It would at a minimum provide our clients some certainty. It would, however, end our challenge in this case. Our clients would have certainty about what the state officials can and cannot do,” replied Hearron.

There is still additional litigation here the Center for Reproductive Rights must carry on, which is proving the abortion law is unconstitutional.

Following the court hearing, the Center for Reproductive Rights held a conference to discuss the mark of six months since the abortion law went into effect.

“For nearly half a year, Texans who are past the earliest stages of pregnancy have been unable to access abortion in their own state, and in many cases have been unable to access an abortion at all. The impact has fallen hardest on marginalized communities, people living on low incomes, and people living in rural areas,” wrote representatives with the Center for Reproductive Rights.

During the conference, the Center for Reproductive Rights along with other neighboring abortion clinics said slots are filling up in clinics that border Texas, and abortions are being pushed back later and later by virtue of Texans fleeing the state for an abortion.

“In many cases there’s nothing we can do for them, but listen, hold their hands and dry their tears,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Women’s Health.

Planned Parenthood clinics in neighboring states report an 800% increase in abortion seekers coming to their clinics from Texas.

Abortion opponents have celebrated the passage of the law, especially its provisions allowing private citizens a role in enforcement.

“The pro-life movement is very excited to have a part to play and to make sure SB 8 is going to be followed,” said John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life.

The Texas Supreme Court did not say when it will issue its ruling.

