White House knocks report on Biden being presented cyberattack options on Russia

The Hill
 3 days ago
© Greg Nash

The White House is rejecting reports of cyberattack options to disrupt Russia's Ukraine invasion being presented to President Biden .

“This report on cyber options being presented to @POTUS is off base and does not reflect what is actually being discussed in any shape or form,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet on Thursday.

Her statement followed an NBC News report that U.S. cyberwarriors are primed to respond to Moscow's military action on an unprecedented scale.

NBC reported that final decisions had not been made, that its sources said that the type of cyber attack could include interfering with Russian internet connectivity, shutting off electricity and disrupting railroad switches to interfere with Moscow's ability to resupply forces.

“You could do everything from slow the trains down to have them fall off the tracks,” someone briefed on the matter told NBC.

The sources reportedly said that the measures disrupt rather than destroy, making them short of an act of war against Russia.

The Hill has reached out to the National Security Council for comment.

Biden on Thursday afternoon announced a new slate of sanctions and other punitive actions on Moscow amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion, which was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war and now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said.

