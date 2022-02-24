ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

Prairie Central outlasts Iroquois West for third time

By Blaine Lewallen
 3 days ago
GIBSON CITY — In a rematch of the Gibson City Thanksgiving Tournament championship, the Prairie Central Hawks expected a tough semifinal regional showdown with Iroquois West Wednesday evening. On the line was a spot in the Class 2A GCMS Regional final.

The Hawks had all they could handle from the Raiders in this third meeting of the two clubs but was able to ultimately prevail with a 53-48 victory to move on.

“It was a great defensive game all around,” Prairie Central head coach Darin Bazzell said. “I knew they (Iroquois West) would come out; they have a good team. They got their big guy going; that was their focus.”

After taking a 24-19 lead into the halftime break, the offense for the Hawks seemed to start clicking as they opened up the second half with an 8-2 spurt to extend their advantage to 32-21 behind treys from Camden Palmore and Drew Haberkorn and two free throws from Dylan Bazzell.

“Play hard, play fast, play great defense,” Bazzell said of his halftime message to his squad. “That was really it. We got a little bit away from what we are, what we do, in that first half.”

The Raiders, however, were not prepared to bow out just yet. Following another pair of Bazzell free throws, Iroquois West went on a quick 8-0 scoring run of its own to narrow the deficit to 38-34 with 50 seconds remaining in the third. Bazzell dropped in another shot from the charity stripe and was followed by Levi Goad with a free throw of his own just before the end of the quarter to give the Hawks a slim 40-34 cushion entering the fourth.

Goad would add another free throw followed by a transition 3-pointer in the first two minutes of the final period, but the Raiders continued to stick around as Sam McMillan drained a mid-range jumper and followed that with a smooth 3-ball to push the lead back down to five, at 44-39, with 4:40 remaining.

McMillan added another shot from long range before Goad converted a point at the line. IW’s Lucas Frank responded with a bucket to pull the Raiders back to within four, at 49-45, with 2:15 left.

From there, the Hawks were forced to play the stall game, as a missed opportunity for the Raiders on the offensive end eventually sent Palmore to the line with 47 ticks left. Palmore converted both of his free throw opportunities.

IW’s Peyton Rhodes answered the call, draining a trey just moments later to make it 51-48 with 40 seconds left. Haberkorn converted one of two at the line at the other end, and a forced turnover by the Hawks sealed the deal as they were able to dribble the remaining ticks off the clock.

Dylan Bazzell paced Prairie Central (24-7) with 14 points and Haberkorn tossed in 13 points. Goad scored 10 with Tyler Curl and Palmore each contributing 7 points. Drew Fehr threw in 2 points.

Cannon Leonard led Iroquois West with 15 points.

Prairie Central will meet Monticello in a matchup of Illini Prairie Conference rivals for the championship Friday. The Sages, who are the top seed, defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53-30 in the first game Wednesday.

