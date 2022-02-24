ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Feds: North Carolina police officer accused of selling cocaine while on duty

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VPII_0eO9Wk8R00
(WSOC)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor’s note: A previous version of this story included a picture of the wrong man.

A North Carolina police officer is accused by federal prosecutors of selling cocaine while he was in uniform, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Raleigh police officer Keven Rodriguez was taken into custody by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said at a news conference.

Rodriguez is charged with distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm in connection with that offense, Easley said. His arrest came after Raleigh police received information from confidential sources in late 2021 that Rodriguez was distributing drugs in Raleigh, according to Easley, referencing a criminal complaint.

[ ALSO READ: Troopers charge off-duty Gastonia police officer with DWI ]

On Jan. 24, Rodriguez allegedly met with a confidential informant and sold them cocaine for $2,600 in cash, Easley said, adding that he drove to the meeting in his patrol car, while in uniform and carrying his department firearm.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said Rodriguez is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of internal and federal investigations. Patterson said Rodriguez has been with the department since 2018, WTVD reported.

“While I am disturbed by today’s events, I will not allow the actions of one to define the Raleigh Police Department,” Patterson said. “I will continue to hold myself and officers accountable to the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty.”

Easley said the investigation is ongoing.

(WATCH BELOW: Former Rock Hill officer focuses on unity after acquitted on charges for controversial arrest)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 97

demeyesthogreeneyes
2d ago

What I'm about to say is my belief and how i feel to each is own we are living in our last days you can trust no one but our father God everytime you read an article is 100% bad the police is someone you suppose to trust to serve and protect you can't trust them you have preachers taking your$ harming kids getting rich off you,mothers are killing they kids,kids are killing they mothers,you have murders and child predators like i said to each is own but we are living in a sad world the ones that believe pray thats all you can do I love everyone get your life right IN JESUS NAME I PRAY AMEN

Reply(15)
43
Sandra Miller
2d ago

he abused his profession and should be held accountable. he disgraced what the law is abo. he should receive a harder penalty than a drug dealer.

Reply
27
Earl Smith
2d ago

He took an oath to "serve and protect " . He should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Officers are (should be) held to higher standards. This one officer hurt the thousands of police that do a great job. 💙🖤💙

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Death penalty sought after NC woman charged in child’s death

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina prosecutor has said she will seek the death penalty for a woman charged with killing her adopted 5-year-old son. Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 6, 2021 death of 5-year-old Kendall Marquise Smith. She is also charged with felony intentional child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury in connection to Kendall’s 6-year-old brother, according to court records.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Virginia man on electric skateboard killed by Florida driver, police say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man riding an electric skateboard was killed on a South Florida road Friday night, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man, from Fairfax Virginia, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported. The man, who was riding southbound aboard the two-wheeled vehicle, was found dead on North State Road A1A near the Breakers Landing townhomes northeast of Fort Pierce, the newspaper reported.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting

LAS VEGAS — One person was killed and 13 people were injured early Saturday after a shooting in a hookah lounge near the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said. Two victims were listed in critical condition, according to KVUU-TV. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. PST, KSNV-TV reported. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cocaine#Feds#Dwi Rsb#Wtvd#Rock Hill#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

One person hurt in shooting at SouthPark Mall, CMPD says

CHAROTTE — One person has been hurt in a shooting at SouthPark Mall, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers said they responded to the mall and found a male with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was taken from the scene with serious injuries to a hospital...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Old furniture plant catches fire in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — An old furniture plant on 24th ﻿Street NE in Hickory, N.C. caught on fire around midnight, according to sources. Fire investigators said there was so much damage to the building that the cause of the fire will be difficult to determine. The building still had...
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
79K+
Followers
87K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy