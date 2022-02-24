One-on-one: Friedman getting timing back with Wilkes-Barre

On Tuesday night, my The Locker Room with Billy Schweim guys were treated to a night at the Wells Fargo Center attending the Flyers game versus the St. Louis Blues. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is an old friend and he invited my co-hosts and I to watch the game. We had a great time despite the fact that the Flyers lost. The Flyers are losers of their last six games and owners of two of the longest losing streaks in Flyers history with 13 games from December 30th, 2021 to January 25th, 2022. The other losing streak was 10 games that lasted from November 18th, 2021 to December 8th, 2021. The Flyers have a 15-26-10 record and are one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. What really stuck out to me was the attendance or lack thereof; I have never seen or attended a Flyers game in any home arena, the Wells Fargo Center or The Spectrum, seeing it that empty. The Flyers are currently 16th in the NHL in Home Attendance and are averaging their fewest fans per game since the 1983-84 season. I guess while the prices go up and the win total goes down, this is the result. Have we turned into "fair-weather fans" or has the side effect of rising costs outpriced the loyal fan?

