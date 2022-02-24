ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

One-on-one: Friedman getting timing back with Wilkes-Barre

By Taylor Haase
dkpittsburghsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Friedman said that he and Ron Hextall had been having conversations on the possibility of a conditioning stint for a little while now. The Penguins assigned the 26-year-old defenseman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday on a conditioning stint, a designation that allows players like Friedman who haven't played much as of...

www.dkpittsburghsports.com

Comments / 0

