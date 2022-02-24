ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

Clay Co. schools lifts mask mandate

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441FEn_0eO9V4NV00

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Clay County students and staff no longer have to wear masks on school property. Today the school board lifted the mask mandate to optional.

The mandate was changed as positive COVID-19 cases are decreasing after the winter holidays.

Clay County schools said students and staff should closely monitor symptoms during the transition.

Kanawha County Schools making masks optional

School wellness centers will continue to offer testing and other support, especially to students in extra-curricular activities or sports.

Masks will still be available to anyone who wants one. Clay County schools will continue to report positive COVID-19 cases and consult with the health department as needed.

Anyone who tests positive must isolate at home for at least five days. They may return after six days if their symptoms have improved, and they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine.

Anyone exposed to COVID-19 and develops symptoms must get tested and isolate until further advised by a health official.

“As always, we will continue to monitor cases and provide mask guidance through the coming weeks and months,” the school board stated in a press release.

Daily and weekly COVID-19 updates for Clay County are reported online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Students moved to virtual learning after school fire at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — As work to restore facilities to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) begins, students will be moved to remote learning Feb. 28 – March 4. The historic Administration Building was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The servers that power campus technology, including the internet, telephones, […]
ROMNEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, WV (WDVM) — At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a […]
ROMNEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Education
City
Clay, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Kanawha County, WV
Health
Kanawha County, WV
Sports
County
Clay County, WV
Clay County, WV
Sports
Clay County, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 577 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. With 577 cases reported today in Ohio, that is the fewest reported in one day since July 26, 2021. From Monday through Sunday, a total of 8,383 cases were reported. That is the fewest […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Third round of P-EBT benefits approved for WV students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that there will be a third round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits available for students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The US Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) approved the third round of P-EBT under the National School […]
AGRICULTURE
WOWK 13 News

WV reports 913 new COVID cases, 20 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,339 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 913 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 20 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 488,359 cases and 6,308 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Clay Co#Kanawha County Schools
WOWK 13 News

Best counties to retire to in West Virginia

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
REAL ESTATE
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Charleston car accident

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a car accident that killed two people early Saturday morning. The accident happened around 3am near the Leon Sullivan Way exit on I-77 south and involved two cars. The interstate was completely closed due to the accident, but it’s now operating under one lane. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Prichard residents without water after line break

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some customers in the Prichard area of Wayne County may be temporarily without water. The Wayne County Office of Emergency Management says the water line that feeds to Prichard from the Kenova Water Plant is broken. Officials say crews are on the scene trying to get the repairs made as […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

DeWine orders stop to sales of Russian vodka in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an order for the state to stop buying and selling vodka made by a Russian-owned distillery after the country invaded Ukraine earlier this week. DeWine has directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to stop both the buying and selling of vodka made by Russian Standard, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Masks in Ohio: Where CDC says you no longer need to wear one

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The CDC has outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, and it represents a change for Columbus and most of central Ohio. The guidelines are designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic winds down while also taking into consideration areas where there […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Large rockslide closes road in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—RT 3024 is closed in Prestonsburg, Kentucky after a large rockslide on Friday morning. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says that the closure is near the bottom of the hill near the entrance from RT 321 between Auxier and Prestonsburg. They are asking drivers to use RT 302 as an alternate route to […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 1,600 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 25 follow: Total Change New cases 2,651,304 +1,612 Hospitalizations 112,203 +147 ICU admissions 13,204 +17 Deaths* 36,580 +313 *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

3rd abandoned building fire this week in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire in Nitro Friday morning. Officials with the Nitro Fire Department say that the fire is at a vacant apartment building known as Manor Court. They say this is the third abandoned building fire to happen in Nitro this week. “We just feel like there are […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in largest-ever Meigs Co. meth bust

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the Major Crimes Task Force made the largest crystal methamphetamine bust in county history on Feb. 24. Caleb Wilson, 33, of Huber Heights was arrested on drug charges after an operation the Task Force began on Feb. 22. Agents began the investigation after receiving […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy