Clay Co. schools lifts mask mandate

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Clay County students and staff no longer have to wear masks on school property. Today the school board lifted the mask mandate to optional.

The mandate was changed as positive COVID-19 cases are decreasing after the winter holidays.

Clay County schools said students and staff should closely monitor symptoms during the transition.

School wellness centers will continue to offer testing and other support, especially to students in extra-curricular activities or sports.

Masks will still be available to anyone who wants one. Clay County schools will continue to report positive COVID-19 cases and consult with the health department as needed.

Anyone who tests positive must isolate at home for at least five days. They may return after six days if their symptoms have improved, and they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine.

Anyone exposed to COVID-19 and develops symptoms must get tested and isolate until further advised by a health official.

“As always, we will continue to monitor cases and provide mask guidance through the coming weeks and months,” the school board stated in a press release.

Daily and weekly COVID-19 updates for Clay County are reported online.

