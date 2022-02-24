ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Maryland Pair Face Murder Charges In 22-Year-Old Victim's Death, Police Say

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFlFx_0eO9UniC00
Jackson Alexander Garcia and Malik Dujuan Jefferson Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A pair of Maryland men are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 22-year-old victim, authorities announced.

Jackson Alexander Garcia, 18 and Malik Dujuan Jefferson, 23, both of Silver Spring, were being held without bond in the killing of Jose Osvaldo Genao Romero, 22, of Rockville, Montgomery County police sad.

Romero's body was found by police having suffered a gunshot wound at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Officers provided life saving measures until Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arrived, and transported Romero to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He died at the hospital.

Garcia and Jefferson have been charged with First Degree Murder and were being held at the Central Processing Unit.

Comments / 10

Mz Pacino
2d ago

they want to be little tough guys ? send them to war to defend Ukraine from Russia make their lives useful

Reply
4
 

