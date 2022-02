Brilliant ideas are few. There are fewer than 100 truly large markets in the world. And there is no point in developing a second Twitter or a second Snapchat. So, every good idea has already been tried, right? And it either took off (and it’s too late to repeat it), or it didn’t take off (and it won’t take off with you, you are no better than tens or hundreds of predecessors). There will be no more hugely successful startups anymore, correct?

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO