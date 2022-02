Sweet cinnamon, peppery cardamom, and robust black tea tingle along your tongue and spread warmth throughout your body. With creamy milk and sugar to balance out the spice, chai is the perfect drink when you’re craving a treat. But what is chai tea, exactly? Simply put, it’s an Indian tea that started gaining popularity in the United States decades ago. While you’ve always been able to order it at your favorite Indian restaurant, nowadays you can find “chai tea” written on almost every coffee shop menu, and you can even buy cartons of premade chai in your local grocery store.

