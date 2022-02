In 2022, the Minnesota Vikings look forward to a return of Irv Smith to the lineup. They got off to a cruel start in 2021 when Smith tore his meniscus during training camp. It was supposed to be his shining moment to truly emerge after Kyle Rudolph’s departure that never came to be. Instead, the moment went to Tyler Conklin, and he proved very capable by recording a slash line of 61/593/3. The problem is, Conklin now heads into free agency and could command a larger contract than Minnesota is willing to pay.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO