ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

Sleet photos from viewers in NWA and River Valley

By Gary Gilbert
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Sleet and freezing rain has left Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley with slippery roads and sleet that has been frozen over with ice.

Viewers have begun to share their photos of the pretty conditions, as well as the dangerous ones.

To send a photo, email news@knwa.com

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUPR8_0eO9SKWV00
    Laura Gentry – Loch Lomond
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiHgw_0eO9SKWV00
    Michael Craddock – Siloam Springs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCQmV_0eO9SKWV00
    Corrie Smith – Berryville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Am84N_0eO9SKWV00
    Jacob Cotner – Fort Smith
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDPD3_0eO9SKWV00
    Jacob Cotner – Fort Smith
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfqgx_0eO9SKWV00
    Lightning Strike – Bella Vista Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264kSS_0eO9SKWV00
    Lightning Strike – Bella Vista Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWmIm_0eO9SKWV00
    Lightning Strike – Bella Vista Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203YiN_0eO9SKWV00
    Melissa Geurian – Brentwood Mountain
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbqZd_0eO9SKWV00
    Joe Hudgens – Lincoln
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0DgW_0eO9SKWV00
    Amanda Tieaskie

You can view road conditions by visiting our story located here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Homeless couple likely died in elements during winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the winter storm hit Northwest Arkansas, a homeless couple died overnight on Wednesday at Walker Park in Fayetteville. The Washington County Coroner said it is likely that Amanda and Ray Topf froze to death, although the cause is still being determined. The homeless community is devastated by this loss. Bradley […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bella Vista, AR
City
Lincoln, AR
City
Siloam Springs, AR
City
Berryville, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleet#River Valley#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Black History Month: NWA Expo highlights Black-owned businesses

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Northwest Arkansas Black-Owned Business Expo highlighted more than 50 businesses on Saturday in Springdale. The 3rd annual event was full of food, shopping and celebration. It was an opportunity to bring more exposure to locally owned minority businesses in NWA. The Black Business Directory of NWA put on the event. […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Black History Month: Bentonville business fighting menstruation inequality

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One Arkansas woman is working to help people who menstruate by providing emergency period packs to business and schools. April Roy started her company, company FemPAQ Inc. in 2018. It’s based in Bentonville. After seeing her mother run her own business, she never thought she would be capable of putting in […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy