Sleet photos from viewers in NWA and River Valley
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Sleet and freezing rain has left Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley with slippery roads and sleet that has been frozen over with ice.
Viewers have begun to share their photos of the pretty conditions, as well as the dangerous ones.
To send a photo, email news@knwa.com
You can view road conditions by visiting our story located here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 1