Kansas City, MO

Hearing rescheduled for KC mom charged with killing son

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A woman charged with killing her 6-year-old son did not appear before a judge Thursday morning as expected.

Tasha Haefs, 35, refused to attend the bond review hearing. She was supposed to attend virtually from the Jackson County Detention Center.

The judge rescheduled the hearing for 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Haefs has also been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

Kansas City reaches $900K settlement with man wrongfully jailed as teen

Haefs is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her son, 6-year-old Karvell Stevens .

Police responded to a call from a home near East 73rd Street and Indiana Avenue last week. The caller told dispatchers, “the devil was trying to attack her.”

According to the probable cause statement, officers forced their way into the home after seeing what they thought was a portion of a child’s body inside.

Haefs was transported to the police department, where she waived her rights, according to the filing.

The document shows Haefs identified Karvell as her biological child and admitted killing him in the home’s bathtub.

KSN News

KSN News

