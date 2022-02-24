ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colonial’s leadership team releases a statement

By Emily Venuti
BINGHAMTON, NY – Following the Wednesday arrests of two co-owners of the Colonial restaurant in Downtown Binghamton, the restaurant has released a statement.

33-year-old Jordan Rindgen and 41-year-old Yaron “Ron” Kweller were arrested for their alleged involvement in the drugging and raping of two young women over Thanksgiving weekend.

The restaurant says that their “thoughts and hearts” are with the victims, and they are at the forefront of their minds, “at the top of a long list of people who have been hurt by this awful situation.”

They say that Rindgen and Kweller were removed from business operations in December when the police investigation was announced. Additionally, their legal team is looking to remove them as partners in the business.

Back in December, the restaurant came under fire for calling the allegations “baseless claims” and referred to the incident as “cancel culture.” Now, they say that Rindgen and Kweller had access to the social media accounts and were behind those posts, which they call “careless and damaging.”

The restaurant says they are committing to earning back the faith and trust of the community and restoring the restaurants to be the upbeat atmospheres they once were.

Rindgen and Kweller are also part owners in Dos Rios Cantina and Stone Fox.

Read the full statement below:

First and foremost, our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims who were affected by the actions reported to have taken place on Nov. 27. These survivors are at the top of our minds, and also, at the top of a long list of people who have been hurt by this awful situation.

The news of the arrests, which we learned of along with the rest of the public, likely brought up feelings of anger, outrage and disappointment. We share those feelings. To say we are heartbroken and disgusted by what is alleged to have occurred is an understatement. While these crimes are not reported to have taken place in our restaurants, there is no place in our businesses — or in society — for such behavior. This conduct, in no way, shape or form, reflects what our businesses, or we as individuals, stand for.


The two individuals who were arrested this week were removed from business operations in December, when a formal police investigation was announced. Our legal team is actively exploring options to also remove them as partners. This is a legal process which will require time, and we ask for your patience as we navigate our next steps. We must also be transparent in letting you know that those same individuals previously had control of business social media accounts, and were responsible for a previous post which referenced “baseless claims” and “cancel culture.” Those words were careless and damaging and for that, we are so sorry. They do not represent the views or feelings of the other owners, or our staff.


Our remaining group of owners remains focused on earning back the faith and trust of our community, and restoring the restaurants to the positive, energetic members of the revitalized downtown Binghamton business scene that they were prior to this event. Please be reminded that, while there are some mutual owners of all three restaurants, each establishment has its own unique ownership group. Our staff, partners and community deserve so much better than what they have received over the past three months.
These charges are a necessary step toward truth, accountability, and healing. These things can only be achieved through a fair and just legal process. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to repair, restore and restart. We promise to take every appropriate action to ensure our businesses are safe and comfortable spaces, and remain committed to making Binghamton better and brighter in the weeks, months, and years ahead.”

