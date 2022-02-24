Will I save energy dollars by adding insulation over my garage?

SEAFORD, Del. – On Monday morning, the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity got some much-needed funding to continue their Insulated Skirting Program (ISP). Bonita and Webster Johnson are just two of the many recipients of Sussex county’s Habitat for Humanity ISP. “Oil and gas are high, so since we’ve had the skirting and the roof done, it cut it down a whole lot, so I don’t have to pay out as much as I used to,” says Bonita Johnson, Seaford resident, and ISP recipient. She adds, “It’s hard trying to find somebody that will help you for low-income people, if you’re hanging in there, Habitat will definitely come in and help you.”

