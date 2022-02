A Chicago woman who says she was wrongfully pushed out of her Avondale apartment has filed a lawsuit as she tries to recover her security deposit. Sandra Diaz alleges that her former landlord withheld the $850 security deposit she paid when she moved into an apartment in a brick two-flat building in the 3100 block of North Elston Avenue, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court. She also alleges her landlord, Armando Garza, tried to wrongfully evict her from the apartment she had called home since May 2009.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO