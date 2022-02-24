Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

It didn’t take former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace too long to land on his feet.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Atlanta Falcons have hired Pace as a senior personnel executive. For his faults, Pace has been known for his ability to identify late-round talent in the NFL draft.

During Pace’s seven-year tenure as Chicago’s GM, the Bears went 48-67 and failed to win a playoff game in two appearances. While he was responsible for adding some great talent to the roster — Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, David Montgomery and Justin Fields among others — his mismanagement of the salary cap, early-round draft selections and the team’s overall struggles spelled his doom.

Meanwhile, the Bears cleaned house this offseason with the firings of both Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. They hired Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus to serve as the new GM and head coach, respectively, where the hope is they’ll be the right Ryan and Matt combination to get things right.

This isn’t the first time the Falcons have hired a former Bears GM to join their staff. Back in 2016, Atlanta hired former Chicago GM Phil Emery to serve as a national scout.