ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Review: Land of Screens (Nintendo Switch)

By Rachel Poli
purenintendo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLand of Screens is an adventure-puzzle game developed by Serenity Forge and published by Way Down Deep. It’s short and sweet with little gameplay involved and only takes about an hour and a half to play. But is it worth that time?. This game is more of a...

purenintendo.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Sony Are Literally Giving Away PS5s, But Only If You Can Find These Codes

More than a few fans hoping to get their hands on Sony's latest console, the PlayStation 5, have only come away with disappointment. Global computer chip shortages have left demand far outweighing what Sony can supply. This in turn has lead Sony to lower its expectation for how many units it would be able to produce and sell within a financial year by 3million.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Serenity Forge
Polygon

Crunchyroll is now on Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch has been an absolute boon for indie games and ports of incredible Wii U titles no one knew existed, it’s weirdly lagged behind its console brethren in streaming apps. There is nary a Netflix app to be found, and Switch owners with more esoteric tastes like Formula 1, or whatever Tubi is, are pretty much out of luck.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 4-6)

We’re down with the first week of February. As a reward, you deserve to watch these shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of February 4-6, 2022. Spoiler alert, there isn’t a lot of them. But since we think you deserve more than that, there’s a little bonus for you towards the end. So, cheer up! There’s still a great weekend ahead.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Getting Big March Release at Launch

March's first PlayStation Now game has been announced, and it's a big get for the subscription service. Typically, it's Xbox Game Pass that locks down new releases on day one for subscribers, but this time it's PS Now subscribers on PS4, PS5, and PC who are getting the new release, and it's one of March's biggest releases. More specifically, when Shadow Warrior 3 releases worldwide on March 3 via not just the PS4 and PS5, but PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, it will be available via PlayStation Now the moment it goes live. How long it will be available via the subscription service, we don't know, but it will be at least a few months.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fire Emblem Insider Shares Release Date Update on Next Game

We've been hearing rumors of a proper new Fire Emblem game not only being in development for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but not very far away from being finished. Another report has surfaced echoing all of this and adding some more precise details. The new report comes the way of Emily Rogers, a prominent Nintendo insider, who has proven reliable with the majority of her previous reports.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

The best sci-fi and space games for Android and iOS

While space games and those steeped in science-fiction tend to fare best on consoles and PC, quite a few sci-fi games reach the mobile market as well. However, given the shovelware that clutters Apple's and Google's app stores, it might be hard to figure out what sci-fi games are worth your time.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Jurassic World PlayStation VR 2 game under development

It has been revealed this week that the game designers at Coatsink the studio responsible for creating Jurassic World Aftermath game. Are currently working on a launch title for the new PlayStation VR 2 headset. Sony unveiled the next generation virtual reality headset earlier this month but as yet hasn’t announced a launch date or pricing for the new gaming hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Presents Announced for February 27th

The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon Presents, which will fittingly take place on Pokemon Day. The Pokemon Presents will take place at 9 AM ET on Sunday, February 27th and will last for 14 minutes. No other details about what will be announced were provided at this time. This will be the first Pokemon Presents since August 2021 and should include details on what fans should expect from The Pokemon Company over the next few months. The Pokemon Presents will premiere on YouTube on the official Pokemon Company channel.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Square Enix claims Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has 'undershot' sales expectations.

You could set your watch to it by this point. Square Enix is claiming a game published by its western arm has failed to meet sales expectations. This time it's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on the chopping block. In a newly published outline of a financial results briefing, representative director Yosuke Matsuda said that "despite strong reviews", sales of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot our initial expectations."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy