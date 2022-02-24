29 Design Studio maintains excellence in agribusiness marketing

The Ermis Chair by The New Raw displays the combination of human ingenuity with robotic accuracy to turn plastic waste into robot-aided 3D printed furniture. Armed with large quantities of raw material in the form of plastic waste, The New Raw decided to close the loop and turn it into actual useful products. 3D printing large-scale furniture isn’t something that’s entirely new to the Rotterdam-based design outfit. Panos Sakkas and Foteini Setaki of design studio The New Raw have been known to print massive furniture pieces using the proprietary robotic printing arms that they designed and built on their own. Working with the robot and experimenting with new plastics requires constant experimentation, which then results in a lot of plastic waste. Determined to not let the waste end up in some landfill, Panos and Foteini decided to repurpose the plastic waste into furniture. The Ermis Chair is a result of that grand experiment, with its uniquely beautiful form and that absolutely gorgeous natural color gradient that comes from the extruded plastic filament gradually changing color through the print.

