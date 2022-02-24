Libraries Offer Quilting Workshops

During the month of March, libraries in Greenbrier County will host a variety of quilt-themed displays. Some will offer quilt programs that include painting, sewing, designing, and making a quilt journal. All the libraries have numerous books on quilting, quilt patterns and adult and children’s fictional books with quilt names used in their titles or are stories of the part quilt making has played in history.

The North House Museum, located in Lewisburg, will be joining the libraries in the celebration by displaying a diverse selection of the antique quilts housed there.

Mrs. Adkins, who has painted quilt signs throughout Monroe and Greenbrier Counties, is allowing the libraries to display her individually hand-painted quilt signs during the month.

The following libraries will offer programs on Saturdays in March:

Alderson Public Library: Mar. 5, making a quilting journal; Mar. 12, making a potholder and working with resin; Mar. 19, cutting quilt squares to paint a design on it; Mar. 26, quilting using the tie method.

For times and sign-up of classes and other information, call the Alderson Public Library at 304-445-7221.

Ronceverte Public Library: Mar. 5, 1-3 p.m., making a quilting journal; Mar. 12, 1-3 p.m. quilting journal continued; Mar. 19, 1-3 p.m. learning how to quilt; Mar. 26, 12:30-3:30 p.m., making a mug rug.

Bring your own sewing machine. All other materials will be furnished.

To sign up for the classes or for more information, call the Ronceverte Public Library at 304-647-7400.

