The boss of ScottishPower has said the UK needs to speed up its planning and regulatory systems or risk falling behind in the race to be a world leader in renewable energy.Keith Anderson, who plans to double the amount of onshore wind his company has installed by 2025, said the business is committed to building faster.The business used to make up around 30% of the global annual investment of its Spanish parent company Iberdrola, but these days the UK is only getting around 11% of Iberdrola’s spending.“Those numbers are a little bit of a warning shot for the UK,” Mr...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO